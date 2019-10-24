The city with the largest increase in taxable sales and purchases was in the Oil Patch, according to the most recent figures from the state’s tax commissioner.
Watford City topped the charts, posting a 35.6 percent gain year over year for the second quarter.
It wasn’t the only Oil Patch entity posting large gains in taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter. Five of the six counties that posted the largest gains were also in northwestern North Dakota.
The counties with the largest second quarter gains year over year were Burke, with a 78 percent increase, Bottineau at 32.8 percent, McKenzie County, at 30.4 percent, and Bowman at 21.8 percent.
Williston and Williams County both posted 6 percent gains in taxable sales and purchases year over year, which compares to an overall rate of 8.3 percent statewide.
By sector, Mining and Oil extraction increased by $127 million or nearly 18.5 percent. That was a near tie with the Educational, Health Care and Social Services Sector at 10.01 percent.
That wasn’t the highest category, however. Utilities topped the chart at 132.4 percent.
Construction was also higher, with a 17.6 percent gain, and Manufacturing posted a 16.6 percent increase.
Retail Trade increased as well, helped along by a Supreme Court decision that now allows counties, cities and states to collect sales taxes from remote sellers.
Three sectors fell. These included Transportation, by 12.03 percent, and Arts Entertainment and Recreation by 4.95 percent. Miscellaneous fell by 10.77 percent.
Boots on ground in McKenzie Co.
The numbers match the experience residents are having on the ground in Watford City and McKenzie County, according to executive director of McKenzie County Job Development Authority Daniel Stenberg.
“You can see the sizeable increase, and it kind of helps confirm the feelings we have just living here and seeing the activity that we have in terms of retail operations,” Stenberg said. “And obviously oil development, too, has quite a bit to do with it as well.”
A closer look at labor force numbers reveals another interesting trend, however.
Labor force in McKenzie County has hit a new high of 10,353.
“We were close to that back in 2014 and 2015,” Stenberg said. “But then it went down as things slowed, but now we are back up to our high, and we have surpassed it.”
The new jobs are not all oil and gas, Stenberg however. In fact, a majority are something else. This time around, oil and extraction employment rose by 500 jobs, while all other employment went up by 1,000.
It points to a growing trend that Stenberg is seeing. More and more workers are bringing their families along for the North Dakota ride.
“The indicators continue to show that people are putting down roots here, and looking to stay here for the long-term,” Stenberg said.
He believes that trend is being driven by a shift from exploratory work on drilling rigs into more production-oriented work, as the Bakken continues to build out its natural gas processing infrastructure.
“Those jobs are more career and family-oriented,” Stenberg said. “All the gas processing jobs with the gas plants coming online, those are long-term career type jobs. They are looking not just for people to be here for a few months to make a quick buck. You have to spend significant resources to get the right person into the right position.”
Building for a bright future
Alongside these trends, McKenzie County and Watford City are continuing to work on quality of life issues, to build the kind of community they believe will attract — and keep — a Millennial workforce.
“That leads into the single-family emphasis in our (housing) incentive program,” Stenberg said. “We could use more apartments, but for people living here a couple of years who still cannot find a house, they are at risk for leaving if they cannot get the right housing. So that is why we have chosen to seek to incentivize the single-family housing, to get more of those built so there is more for people to choose.”
The program has so far only had six applications. There is room for 20 more.
“It is a pilot program, so we are still figuring it out,” Stenberg said. “We thought we would get more applications at the beginning, but we found out that a lot of the builders had their plans already for the summer. And it took them a bit to understand how the program works. Now that they do, I think we are going to get more applications.”