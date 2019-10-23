Walmarts across the country are warning customers of potential shortages from one of the largest suppliers of dish-washing liquid soap.
Procter & Gamble, the company behind such products as Crest, Bounty, Tide, Febreze, Vicks and hundreds of other brands that consumers use on a daily basis, issued a statement that some of their products may be in short supply, prompting Walmarts throughout the country to post signs warning their customers that some of their favorite brands may be temporarily unavailable.
"Dish soap is experiencing a national supply shortage, impacting product availability for our customers." The signs posted at Williston's Walmart read. "These shortages will remain until Dec. 1. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you."
Proctor & Gamble have released a statement of their own regarding the shortage, which affects brands such as Dawn, Joy, Gain and Ivory.
"We're aware that some P&G hand dish products may be harder to find at the moment," a statement to Business Insider reads. "For a brief period, demand exceeded what we were able to supply, but this was temporary. We value the loyalty people have to our brands, and apologize for this short-term inconvenience. Our team is working around the clock to refill shelves and supply is catching up with demand, so all sizes should be available soon,"
In Williston, Walmart Store Manager Josh Comer said that while they, too, are experiencing shortages, steps have been taken to make sure customers are still able to access the products they need.
"I don't think that we'll have a whole lot of our customers affected," Comer told the Williston Herald. "We buy quite a ways out in advance, so I don't anticipate many issues. What I do know is that the raw materials used to make dish-soap are in short supply currently, so they're expecting about a six-week delay."
To accommodate the shortage, Comer said the store has increased the quantity of other brands that are not impacted in order to ensure that the store has plenty of other options available.
"As long as customers are able to trade brands temporarily, there will still be dish-soap on the counter," Comer said. "There will be some outages with Procter & Gamble products, but we've already ordered some features just to make sure we had some surplus coming in from whatever we had at the warehouse. We're trying to offset and circumvent as much as we can here in Williston."