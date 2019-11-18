The Western Area Builders Association held their annual meeting and awards this weekend, recognizing those in the home and building industry for their hard work.
Association members and award nominees met at McCody Concrete on Saturday, Nov. 16 to install the Association's 2020 Board of Directors, as well as hold their business meeting and give out the night's awards. The evening started out with catered dinner and drinks during the social hour, before outgoing State ABA President Bob Horab began the annual meeting. Horab introduced the incoming members of the 2020 board, installing JoAnn Callahan as the Western Area's new president.
Jeremy Stohowiak and Ken Callahan were installed as Vice President and Secretary/Treasurer, respectively, with Bob Horab, Jeremy Cox, Cassandra Kalal, ChrisDee Vega, Julia Hill and Mark Schneider rounding out the board in Director positions. Next the awards for the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes were given out, with Vega and WABA Executive Officer Amber Elizondo presenting.
Parade of Homes Awards:
Homes up to $350,000: CBJ Contracting
Homes from $350,001 to $475,000: Windsong Custom Homes
Homes from $475,001 to $600,000: Windsong Custom Homes
Homes from $600,001 to $1,250,000: Edman Builders
JoAnn Callahan, Bob Horab and Ken Callahan were all recognized with the Association's Spike Awards, given to those who refer new members into the organization. The big awards for the night, the Builder of the Year, Associate of the Year and Building Engaging Associate Member, were given to nominees representing Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties. Local award winners are then submitted for state and national awards.
Building Engaging Associate Member:
Matt Lierz-FCI Constructors
Associate of the Year:
Ken Callahan-Montana-Dakota Utilities
Builder of the Year:
Mike Dolbec-Windsong Custom Homes
In addition, Ken Callahan was given the Decade Achievement award for his ten years of service to the Association, which he help to co-found. After awards were given out, attendees spent the remainder of the evening playing casino-style games and earning prizes with their winnings. The statewide annual meeting and awards banquet will be held in Grand Forks on Thursday, Nov. 21.