WABA Casino Night set for Friday, Feb. 26

The Western Area Builders Association is holding its annual Casino Night on Friday, Feb. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event is at the Four Points by Sheraton, 7115 Second Ave. W, and tickets for members and their family are $25 per person. For non-members, tickets are $40 per person.
Admission includes food, drinks and gaming chips. In addition, there will be items for people to bid on with their winnings at the end of the night. Guests can also purchase more chips if they like.
The money raised from this event will go toward WABA’s local issues fund and the organization’s Giving Back Project.
To purchase tickets in advance, call 701-580-4082 or email eo@willistonbuilders.com.