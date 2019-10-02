Each month, the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 1 Million Cups, an entrepreneurial program designed to educate, engage and inspire business owners in the community. For October, presenters were Unify Home Lending and VollSquared.
Unify Home Lending has only been in business in Williston for a little over a year, with Brandy LaDue and Greg Cottrell at the helm at the Williston branch. LaDue has been working in the finance industry for nearly 15 years, and the mortgage industry for almost five years. The company is based out of South Dakota and serves North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. LaDue presented on the various types of home loans and programs the Unify offers, highlighting several of the benefits of working with the lending company.
LaDue said with being a fairly new company, Unify could benefit from the 1 Million Cups community by being able to network with other industry professionals or consumers looking to patronize their services. Mortgage lending is a competitive market, she said, and getting your name out there is key to letting people know what you have to offer.
"We are just a small two-person operation here in Williston," LaDue said. "We're striving hard to get our name out there so when you think of the mortgage industry, you automatically think of us. But that's a big hill to climb, so word of mouth is great."
Ryan and Heather Voll, the husband and wife team behind VollSquared, were the event's second presenters. The Volls came to Williston after Ryan spent 10 years with the Navy, encouraged by his uncle, John Voll, to join the real estate business. Together, the pair have been working to carve out their own niche in the business, with Ryan learning the ins and outs of video production to add some extra flair to their listings, providing video tours of the properties they have listed.
"One of the things I realized quickly is that we had to do something to differentiate ourselves from a lot of the other real estate agents in town," he said.
The couple have been working for the past year to build their business, which works within Re/Max Bakken Realty in Williston. Along with their fledgling business, the Volls strive to be involved in the community, with Heather sitting on many boards in town and Ryan offering his time to various non-profits. The pair said they could benefit from the 1 Million Cups community by gaining exposure for themselves, as well as networking and information exchange with others in the industry.
1 Million Cups takes place at 8:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month in the Teton Lounge at Williston State College. For more information, visit www.1millioncups.com or www.facebook.com/1MCWST.