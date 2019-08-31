I have been told that August, other than back to school, can be a slow month for a lot of organizations. Someday, I hope the staff at the City of Williston can find some common ground in that statement given how busy we have all been preparing to temporarily move City Hall, open the new Public Works and Engineering Facility, and of course preparing for XWA’s grand opening. Although every member of our staff is similarly busy with something, there is one department who has been quietly planning throughout the month of August in preparation for one of their most crucial months — September.
September at the Williston Community Library means many things to our library staff. It’s the month they do their biggest fundraiser of the year, Tables of Content, and it’s when they launch their fall and winter programs. It’s also National Library Card Sign-Up month.
This year our Library Director, Andrea Placher, has come up with something special to help remind parents, caregivers, students, and other members of our community how important signing up for a library card can be. Specifically, how library cards can bring patrons access to all sorts resources; from books to magazines, movies and music, historical records, board games, and STEM and STEAM educational materials and toys, job applications, the internet, and even printing materials. The new campaign features members of the City of Williston, Williams County, and the Library Board sharing how they use library resources and what our community library provides for them.
September is also when the majority of programming kicks off. Our library staff has worked hard to continually add to our programs and increase the quality and variety of what is offered. Afterall, it’s the Williston Community Library and we want to make sure we have something for everyone in our community. As usual, the library did not disappoint with its programming. This year, fall programing includes, “Off the Hook Crochet & Knit Club” every Tuesday and Friday, “Library LEGOs” on Mondays and Thursdays, Baby Story Time and Toddler Story Time on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Preschool Story Time on Wednesdays, and the very popular STEAM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) on Thursdays at 5 p.m. Make sure you check out the library’s Facebook page for the full schedule in the events section for all of the dates and times between September and December.
Then, next week on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 1-3 p.m. the library will host their annual Tables of Contents fundraiser which features themed table settings put together by members of the community, refreshments, and a silent auction. If you’ve never been, I will tell you it’s a great event and a lot of people work very hard to make sure that our library is cared for through this fundraiser. So as always, I encourage you to go, have fun, meet new people and enjoy all that Williston — including our community library — has to offer.