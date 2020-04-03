Valley® Irrigation honors Agri Industries as a Performance Plus Dealer

Omaha, NE (March 2020) – Valley® Irrigation, The Leader in Precision Irrigation®, has announced Agri Industries of Williston, ND as a Valley Performance Plus Dealer at the company’s 2020 National Sales Meeting. Agri Industries has earned this honor for their strong committment in the areas of Service, Aftermarket Support and Sales.
The Valley Performance Program honors dealerships that excel in a variety of measures including exceptional customer support in irrigation equipment service, parts availability to optimize uptime and providing industry expertise with transparency to ensure growers can make the best purchase decisions for their operation.
"We are proud to take the opportunity to honor the hard work and dedication our dealers bring to the Valley name,” stated Joe Strickland, Vice President and General Manager – North America. “Their untiring commitment to delivering superior service and product support are unmatched, and they are truly the ones responsible for building the world-class dealer network that Valley is known for.”
The Valley Performance Program allows the opportunity for dealers to be recognized for their continued customer support and encourages them to go the extra mile in providing the highest level of product knowledge and advanced irrigation expertise.
About Valley Irrigation
Valley Irrigation founded the center pivot irrigation industry in 1954, and our brand is the worldwide leader in sales, service, quality and innovation. With historical sales of more than 250,000 center pivots and linears, Valmont-built equipment annually irrigates approximately 25 million acres (10 million hectares) around the world. We remain dedicated to providing innovative, precision irrigation solutions now and into the future. For more information, please visit www.valleyirrigation.com.