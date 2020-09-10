The Williston Basin International Airport announced that United Airlines is adding an additional flight beginning in October.
Air service at XWA has been scaled back in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Delta Airlines making the decision earlier this year to suspend service at the airport, and United Airlines reducing their number of flights. United has been operating one flight to daily, but will now be adding an additional daily flight to Denver beginning October 1.
"We're excited that people are still choosing XWA, and United is seeing that. And that's attributable to this additional flight in October." Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "It's critical for business travelers and leisure travelers alike to be able to make those connections in Denver. As the aviation industry, and the airline industry specifically struggles with the pandemic and trying to schedule service in between those major airports and smaller communities like Williston, there's less connections that are available on a daily basis. Having more opportunity from Williston in to Denver is going to make traveling more convenient for everyone involved."
Dudas said there was no information regarding Delta Airlines' return to service at XWA, but said the additional flight from United was a positive move that he hoped would encourage Delta to return. He added that numbers from August showed a dramatic increase in service, with about 83 percent of the available seats sold.
Along with increased service, Dudas shared other updates happening at XWA. The airport's crosswind runway is now fully paved, with work still being done on the connecting taxiways. Dudas said he expected to see that work done at the end of the month, along with the airport's new monument signage, which is currently being installed. He added that the tree and lighting project along County Road 7 was also nearing completion. These additions, Dudas said, would make it easier for visitors to locate the airport, as well as giving the facility and area an aesthetic boost.
Dudas said an official unveiling of the monument signage would be scheduled and announced at a later date.