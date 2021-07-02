Archaeological studies have suggested that humans have been popping corn since 4,700 B.C., so it would stand to reason that popped corn is almost irresistible to all.
Wayne Nicks saw a kettle corn stand at the State Fair in Minot 30 years ago and decided that was the snack for him. Now, he, his daughter Caitlin Nicks, a K-5 music teacher and MacKenzie and Aksel Locken have created Hometown Concessions, The Original Kettle Korn snack truck.
They originally started with a tent at fairs and festivals, but two devastating tornadoes, the most recent at the dam in Tioga on Fourth of July, sent their tents to the next county over, and neighbors were bringing them pieces of their beloved business. They decided to upgrade the family business to a food and snack truck. It was a smash hit at the Upper Missouri Valley Fair this year.
Caitlin started off selling popcorn in the eighth grade. A shy child, her dad put her out front to talk to customers to help bring her out of her shell. Now she is the smiling face and cheery greeting you receive when you crave that salty/sweet treat.
The Original Kettle Korn won’t be the only attraction for long though, Caitlin has some new food ideas coming up that are still highly secret.