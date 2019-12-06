Trinity health names Taylor Wilson new Chief Financial Officer

(MINOT, ND)—Following an extensive national search and interview process, Trinity Health has selected Minot’s Taylor Wilson, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Oﬀicer.
“I am excited to announce Taylor Wilson as our new Chief Financial Oﬀicer,” declared John M. Kutch, President and CEO of Trinity Health. “Taylor has a wealth of knowledge and experience that is unmatched in value-based contracting and population health management. He remains a key member of our leadership team as we position Trinity Health for continued success in the ever- evolving healthcare field.”
A native of Dallas, TX, Wilson initially started with Trinity Health in 2011 as a consultant engaged in complex finance projects. In 2016, he joined the organization as Vice President of Payor Strategies and Clinical Integration. Upon retirement of his predecessor last January, Wilson served as interim Vice President of Finance. Wilson helped lead the organization through significant growth, including the planning and financing of Trinity Health’s new healthcare campus and medical district, the successful conversion of the health system’s enterprise resource planning systems, and many other collaborative projects. Wilson supports Trinity Health’s strong relationship with the Minot Air Force Base, becoming an Honorary Commander in 2014.
According to Kutch, Wilson has demonstrated strong leadership and financial acumen. “His experience and knowledge continue to be valuable assets for this organization,” he added, “but beyond his healthcare finance expertise, Taylor cares deeply about both the patient and employee experience and works tirelessly to improve our processes in support of Trinity Health’s mission. We are fortunate to have him as a member of our senior team.”
Wilson has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare. He has served as Senior Vice President of the Health Texas Provider Network (HTPN), part of Baylor Healthcare System, where he directed and managed the HTPN consulting department. His role included physician group strategic planning, practice financial analysis, billing and collection services, and patient accounting system analysis. Wilson also served as the corporate advisor to multiple physician groups.
A Certified Public Accountant, Wilson received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a member of the Medical Group Management Association, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He and his wife, Kelly, have three adult children and one grandchild.
“I’m honored to serve as Trinity Health’s Chief Financial Oﬀicer, as the organization continues its solid track record of balancing margin and mission to meet the healthcare needs of the community,” added Wilson. “I look forward to continuing the important work of Trinity Health with a talented team that is dedicated to and passionate about the people they serve.”
Wilson began his expanded duties at Trinity Health eﬀective December 1, 2019.