Featured speakers from TrainND, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and Williston State College. From left: Dr. Curtis Small, Kim Wray, Dubi Cummings, Kenley Nebeker, Wendy McGinley, Stacy Ribich, Dr. Bernell Hirning
The Rural Track Program is a partnership between UND and TrainND to train doctors and nurses to work in more rural areas. Dr. Curtis Small with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston said he is excited to train doctors and nurses in the Williston and Minot area so as to incentivize them to stay in the area. Two doctoral candidates in residency are working at any time in the hospitals and clinics to develop the full scope of family practice needs. The program has graduated 10 doctors since 2013, three of which have committed to staying in Williston. On average, 600 to 800 applicants apply for these two coveted spots every year.
TrainND has partnered to help train more CNAs with a fast track to working in residency due to the COVID-19 nursing shortage. Massage therapy is also a booming industry, and Kim Wray and Wendy McGinley are overseeing the only massage therapy school in North Dakota. Since 2000, the massage school has offered certifications that exceed the national requirement and the graduates test highest in the country every year. Students are always looking for volunteers to massage, so take a donation down to Williston State College and get an hour long massage.
