Clarice Touhey has been named publisher of the Williston Herald and Sidney Herald, effective Monday, Aug. 9.
Touhey comes from Hearst Community Newspapers in Texas where she served as the group publisher for six community publications.
"One of the things that is really important to me is to be with a company that understands the importance of a community newspaper," Touhey said.
Her previous experience includes roles in distribution, creative, publishing and advertising at Gatehouse Media in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and New York. Touhey started in the newspaper industry with Newsday, her hometown newspaper on Long Island, New York, while she was still in school.
Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick said, "We're excited to have someone of Clarice's leadership at the helm of the Herald. Her passion for community journalism coupled with strategic marketing solutions for the local business community make this a very exciting time."
She is excited about the new role and is looking forward to a new challenge.
“I love what we do," Touhey said. "I think our business is still important in the community on the local level, and I want to make sure everything we do is about local media, local news and that we stay viable.”
She said she is looking forward to getting to know both communities and seeing how the Herald can contribute to keeping the city vital and vibrant.
"How do we help do that?" she asked.
Touhey and her husband, Patrick will reside in Williston and look forward to enjoying everything North Dakota has to offer.