The Tioga Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday, March 10, a partnership with Workforce Development Initiative at the University of Mary in Bismarck to deliver professional development in the community of Tioga.
The agreement calls for the University of Mary to deliver professional development and training opportunities on a monthly basis. The topics will focus on professional skills and soft skills that are essential to success in the workplace.
The first session will be held on April 7.
“These sessions are designed to elevate the skill sets of the existing workforce of employers in Tioga and the surrounding area,” said Brian Opp, UMary’s Workforce Development Strategist.
The University of Mary has over 50 business partnerships focusing on providing education and workforce development opportunities to employees of businesses across the state. Tioga joins Watford City and Bowman as the third community to collaborate with WDI.
Launched last spring, WDI’s immediate objective is to help communities attract new employees and helping retain and develop current workers. Workforce development remains the No. 1 barrier to economic growth in the state, according to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
The new Workforce Development Initiative at the University of Mary is made possible by a $2 million gift from Energy Transfer.