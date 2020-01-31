The three fulltime Thrivent Financial employees in Williston qualified for trips based on their performance in 2019.
Greg Everson, Kristin Iverson and Stuart Langager were all honored. Langager was named 21st in the company nationwide for 2019. Kristin Iverson was named rookie of the year for the company in 2019.
In addition, Thrivent's Northland region, which includes all of North Dakota, and parts of eastern Montana and western areas of Minnesota, won No. 1 region in the United States for the second year in a row.