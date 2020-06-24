After months of meeting virtually, the Williston City Commission held its first in-person meeting on Tuesday, June 23 at the County Administration Building.
The commissioners first approved items on the consent agenda, including business license applications for a mobile pet groomer and a new food truck, as well as approving authorizations to bid on three new vehicles for the Williston Police Department. The commission also approved street closure requests for the Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Rockin’ Rib Fest in Downtown Williston and for the Downtowners Association’s Main Street Market.
Finance Director Hercules Cummings presented the board with a certificate from the election Canvassing Board, recapping the June 9 primary election results. Cummings recommended the official tally be accepted and recorded. City Commissioners Brad Bekkedahl and Deanette Piesik were both re-elected, receiving 2,484 and 2,062 votes, respectively. The City of Williston also welcomed Kyle Harris, Michael Owens and John Liffrig, who were each elected to the Park Board for 4-year terms.
The City Commission awarded up to $102,000 in STAR Fund incentives to five projects, presented by Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko. The projects included Chatter Pediatric Walk-in Clinic, Eco Park Landfill, the Opportunity Foundation, ProSafe Pest Control and the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau. The commission approved one Flex PACE project and three Community Build/Growth endeavors.
“We are pleased to see the uptick in the economy. Applications to the STAR Fund Board have been steady,” Wenko said. “I still advise an error of caution that there will be some bumps in the road as we work on recovering our economy. However, I am optimistic about our future. We seem to have weathered the storm better than anticipated.”
The following projects and programs received STAR Fund allocations:
Chatter Pediatric Walk-in Clinic – up to $25,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to build the area’s first pediatric healthcare facility in Williston. The clinic will offer urgent care services for children as well as sports physicals, vaccines/immunizations, preventative care, lab testing and specialist referrals.
Eco Park Landfill — up to $20,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to build a construction waste landfill. The landfill will accept construction and demolition waste.
Opportunity Foundation – up to $32,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to add additional office space and a board room to their current location. The firm provides services for adults with disabilities.
ProSafe Pest Control – up to $15,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase the existing business. ProSafe provides rodent control, insect control, gran fumigation, lawn weed and feed, mowing and snow removal.
Williston Convention and Visitors Center – up to $10,000 in matching funds from the Community Build/Growth STAR Fund program to purchase a portable mini golf course to be used at events and activities.
Airport Director Anthony Dudas requested approval to re-advertise for bids for additional signage for the Williston Basin International Airport. Dudas stated that the bids for the project were opened in May 2020, and of the three bids received, two were deemed unresponsive due to missing documentation, and the third was nearly triple the airport’s estimated cost. Dudas called the bid “unreasonably high,” and stated that he was working with Alliance Consulting to adjust the scope of the project to remain withing the planned budget. Dudas said along with entrance signage, the project also included a smaller monument sign near the intersection of Highway 85 and County Road 7.