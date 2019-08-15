Williston Public School District 1 is holding a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Williston Middle School.
The Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, giving parents a chance to check out the school as well as providing some family-friendly games and activities for everyone to enjoy. For those families that have yet to register or re-register their children, staff will be on-hand to assist with online registration and proof of residency.
Those looking to register at the bash should bring their North Dakota photo ID, as well as primary proof of residency, such as a mortgage statement, lease agreement, builders agreement, purchase agreement or property tax statement. Secondary proof of residency information can be a current utility, cable or TV bill or Social Services documentation.
For more information on registration, contact the District Office at 701-572-1580. Williston Middle School is located at 501 14th St W.