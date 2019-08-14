In the coming weeks, drivers may want to plan ahead, as work along Williston streets may delay some traffic.
Beginning on Aug. 24, Williston city officials have announced that scheduled water main improvements will begin taking place along 18th Street West between Davidson Drive and extending just passed the Second Avenue West intersection.
Drivers can expect slower, narrowed two-lane traffic, and are advised to use caution regarding construction crews, pedestrians, and other motorists in the area.
City Engineer David Wicke said the project will begin on Saturday, Aug. 24 and will continue throughout the weekend. Traffic control will be set up along the street to keep workers, motorists and pedestrians safe.
Wicke also added that crews have been advised to communicate with School District #1, to coordinate with affected schools regarding pick-up and drop-off times for the beginning of the school year.