Got old computers, printers or TV sets lying around? Not sure where to take them? North Dakota E-Waste and Chamley Pipe & Salvage want to help you recycle them responsibly.
• What it is: The Fall Round Up event is a way for area residents to safely discard their old, broken or unwanted electronics. Unwanted items can be recycled for free, with the exception of a few electronic devices. The two organizations hope the event will encourage proper recycling of electronic waste material, keeping it out of local landfills and helping to protect the community by keeping toxins out of the environment.
• When and Where: The E-Waste event is being held over two days, Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24. A collection center will be set up north of the landfill at 5228 134th Ave. NW in Williston. Collection times are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• What can you bring: Nearly all electronic devices are accepted, including computers and their components, including printers, scanners, keyboards and flat screen monitors, cell phones, cameras, VCRs, cable TV boxes, fax machines, copiers, stereos, game boys as well as specialized electronic equipment used in businesses such as hospitals, law enforcement, manufacturing and oil field. Televisions and monitors that contain cathode ray tubes are also accepted, but there is a charge from $20 to $40 depending on the size. LCD monitors will cost $5 and LCD or Plasma TVs will cost $10 to recycle. Participants wanting their hard drives removed from their computers or needing documentation certifying that their hard drive has been destroyed will pay fee of $7 for those services.
• What’s not allowed: Organizers stated that there are a few limitations, but items that are not accepted are projection TV units or consoles, vacuums, light bulbs, CFLs, mercury thermometers, alkaline batteries — rechargeable are acceptable — or any items containing refrigerants, including dehumidifiers, oils, or acids. In addition, this year the following items will not be accepted, small kitchen or bathroom appliances, microwave ovens, smoke detectors, or vacuum cleaners.
• More Information: In conjunction with the E-waste collection event, there will be a barbecue appreciation lunch sponsored by North Dakota Recycling Services and Chamley Pipe & Salvage on Friday Aug. 23 from 11am-1pm featuring burgers, chips, soda and dessert. For more information on the Erase your Ewaste event, contact organizers at 701-572-2744 or visit www.ndrecycling.com or www.facebook.com/ndrecycle.