This week the local UPS Store, located north of Walmart in Williston, posted a sign on their door announcing their pending closure. The closure only applies to the shipping store, which is a franchise contract. The Williston UPS warehouse will still conduct business as usual and UPS deliveries will not be affected. 

The UPS Store's last day of business will be Feb. 28. They will accept UPS packages to ship out until Feb. 27 and Amazon returns will be accepted until Feb. 24. 



