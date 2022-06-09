Cody Bennett saw that Williston has a major need for quality childcare and has decided to do something about it. Utilizing the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program and being allocated $50,000 by the City Commission, Bennett plans to renovate an old church building into a beautiful leasing property for daycare operators, which will be able to accommodate up to 80 children and infants.
The plan all started two years ago when Bennett was helping his wife find space for her dance studio, utilizing STAR funds. After a meeting at the Economic Development office with Keith Olson, Regional Director, and Shawn Wenko, Executive Director, Bennett realized that the process of purchasing and renovating space up to code to be opened as a daycare center might be daunting to people. With rental prices so high, he came to the conclusion that more daycare operators would open centers if it was more affordable and there were more suitable places to lease that were already up-to-code. So Bennett decided he could use his knowledge of construction to be helpful.
The first step was finding a building suitable to renovate. After viewing several properties, 7205 2nd Ave W, north of Fudrucker's, caught Bennett's eye. The building has been vacant for five years, but Bennett said "the bones are good."
"My biggest focus is the long-term infrastructure of the site," Bennett said.
Setting his focus on getting an adequate fire suppression system, water lines, a sewer system, and access to off-street parking, Bennett plans to start construction soon.
"I think we have a really good plan, and we're excited," Bennett said.
Bennett's final vision of the property includes a large parking lot, a privacy-fenced-in play area for the children, and even some expansion if all goes well. Bennett said that in the two acres behind the existing building, there is thought to build either more space for daycare operators to rent or possibly starting up a respite center to serve families with high needs children.
Bennett has two high needs children, himself. From that he knows finding quality respite care is tough in Williston. He hopes he can help eliminate that issue in the community.
Bennett believes that not only will current parents in Williston benefit from this project, but it could go on to grow the city's economic development as a whole.
"If Williston is going to attract good workforce talent, we must offer quality experiences and good care for our children," Bennett said. "People will come here and stay here because they want to live here rather than just because the jobs are here. It all works in tandem."
Two daycare operators have already committed to leasing space from Bennett when the building project is completed.
The process of applying for STAR funding can be very attainable for anyone looking to open a business in Williston, Bennett added. He credits Keith and Shawn Wenko at Economic Development with being easy to work with and great at answering questions.
“The Flex PACE Interest Buydown program helps attract new businesses and helps existing businesses expand,” Williston Economic Development Marketing and Business Development Coordinator Barb Peterson said in a press release. “The Flex PACE continues to be our most popular STAR Fund program. For every dollar we commit, Bank of North Dakota will match roughly two to one.”
For more information about the STAR Fund, contact Brenda Schmidt at 701-577- 8110 or brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us.