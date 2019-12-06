The North Dakota Association of REALTORS® (NDAR), Announces Jill Lee for NDAR 2020 President.

Bismarck, ND — NDAR is pleased to announce that effective Dec. 1, 2019 Jill Lee will be the new President for the North Dakota Association of Realtors® (NDAR). NDAR is the State Association that advocates for the success of ND Realtor® members statewide. It’s the trusted voice of real estate and the advocate for a better real estate future here in ND. NDAR is located in Bismarck, ND representing and working with 2,100 ND Realtors®, over 250 ND business partners and seven local state Associations — (Bismarck/Mandan, Jamestown, Badlands, Fargo/Moorhead, Grand Forks, Williston and Minot). NDAR also works closely with the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).
Jill was married September 7th, 2019 to Tommy Lee from Williston, ND. She has two sons Dale (18) who is a senior in high school and Jacob (12) who is a seventh grader. Both her boys are in baseball, hockey and are two great young men that she is proud of. Jill and her husband Tommy keep busy chasing his hobby of racing that they have fallen in love with. Between baseball, racing and hockey there isn’t much free time for Jill and her family. In her spare time she loves to ride motorcycle and is always trying to learn something new!
Jill has a college degree in Electronic Technology. In the beginning of her business career she was a stay at home mom with an embroidery business out of her home before she began her career in real estate. As her boys grew, she went back into the workforce. She worked for a local appraiser for a little over three years. When she found out that he was going to retire, she decided that she did not want to leave the real estate industry. She had fallen in love with her new profession and decided to keep pursuing it.
In 2012, she obtained her real estate license. At that time, she went to work for Fredricksen Real Estate in Williston, ND. In May of 2016 she transferred to Re/Max Bakken Realty in Williston, ND. Days after starting, she also obtained her Broker Associate License and has been assisting in coaching, teaching and educating all RE/Max real estate agents. She handles both residential and commercial real estate.
In 2013, she decided to get more involved with her local association. She stepped up and became a leader with the Williston Board of Realtors® She served on the Williston Board of Realtors as the Vice President from 2013-2015, the President from 2016-2017 and the Past President in 2018.
In 2015 Jill was awarded the Realtor of the Year for the Williston Board of Realtors®.
At the state level for the North Dakota Association of Realtors®, (NDAR) she than served as Director at Large in 2017, Vice President in 2018, President Elect in 2019 and now the new President for 2020.
Jill is very passionate about the Real Estate industry and has been very committed to pursuing and continuing her education as a dedicated Realtor® with the industry. She is definitely a leader that others can learn from. Designations and Certifications Jill holds are; C2Ex, GRI, CRS, ABR, SFR, CRB, RENE, SRS, PSA, MRP, AHWD, and ePro.
Listed below are the new 2020 NDAR Elected Officers that Jill will be working closely with this year.
NDAR Executive Team
President – Jill Lee, RE/MAX Bakken Realty, Williston, ND
President-Elect – Mary Shelkey Miller, Hometown Realty, Bismarck, ND
Vice – President – Shawn Ostlie, Archer Real Estate Services, Fargo, ND
Director-At-Large – Nicholas Olson, Coldwell Banker Element Realty, Fargo, ND
Past President – Amy Hullet, Century 21 Morrison Realty, Bismarck, ND
For more information please call Dawn Watson, NDAR Communications Director, at 701-355-1010 or 800-279-2361 or dawn@ndrealtors.com