The Harvest Hills area west of Williston has already undergone much transformation in recent years. Now, new development is creating a community of homes, as well as options to enhance the area even further.
The Highlands is a single-family neighborhood within Hawkeye Village, located along Bison Drive and 32nd Avenue West. The project is managed by Bakken Housing Company LLC, and has plans to include single and multi-family housing, a school site, and a retail area for stores and restaurants. The Highlands includes 170 lots, with the first ten ready for vertical construction, which began in the Spring of 2021. Lot sizes range from about 8,000 to about 14,000 square feet.
George Kropinski, one of the partners in the project, said the search began in 2013 for a location for a proposed development, securing a portion of the Hagan land west of town. After seeing a section of the land, Kropinski said he knew it was the perfect location.
“It was very impressive,” He told the Williston Herald. “It’s an impressive piece of property with views in all directions, part of it looking down into Sand Creek coulee, and I immediately said we needed to make an offer.”
Kropinksi noted that in the course of exploring the property, he discovered that Dr. Hagan’s favorite horse was named Hawkeye, giving the future development its name.
“The idea was a really nice neighborhood with service, retail, schools, churches, parks and lots of recreation,” added John Sessions, Kropinski’s development partner.
Sessions noted that around one quarter of the land had been set aside for the Parks District, with the intention that a trail system would be created. He added that in 2019, talks were in progress with Williston School District 1 for a school site, but with the upcoming reorganization, he didn’t know if those talks would continue, but noted that he was hopeful.
Phase One of the construction is already underway, with 11 lots already created. Two homes are already built, with the remaining nine expected to be completed by the end of the summer.
“We’re working with the City of Williston on a Phase Two plan that would add 50 lots for next year.” Sessions said. “That will be in a public process this summer, and if it all goes as we hope, we’ll be building those lots in the third quarter of this year.”
Kropinski said Hawkeye Village would feature a variety on distinct and unique homes, with 15 to 20 floor-plans available and numerous styles, sizes and treatments for the outside, giving each home its own individual feel.
“It’s going to be unique in that sense,” he said. “As you drive down the street, it will be very pleasant with little repetition. We’re striving for really good looking homes, but distinctive. You wouldn’t have to worry when you built your home that somebody next door is going to put up the exact same home.”
Learn more about the development happening at Hawkeye Village by visiting www.highlandshv.com