The food truck industry continues to rev up

Diners interested in trying the latest in fresh, convenient, trendy, local, and eclectic fare are looking for more than just a static address these days. Their favorite food could be on the move.
The food truck industry is growing by leaps and bounds. Food trucks used to be located almost exclusively in urban centers and around construction and industrial sites as a means for workers to grab a fast bite. But today food trucks are turning up everywhere from suburban neighborhoods to college towns. The food truck industry now generates more than $2 billion in revenue in cities across the United States, offers Food Truck Nation, a project of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Clever dishes that can be tested and tweaked in real time and a savvy sense of social media promotion have catapulted various food trucks to popular heights.
Food truck growth is even outpacing overall commercial food service, like regular restaurants. FoodTruckOperator.com says that food truck growth is now 5.4 percent versus 4.3 percent for restaurants. Food trucks provide more affordable options for first-time entrepreneurs than brick-and-mortar restaurants. Many food trucks businesses require initial investments of less than $100,000, only to earn as much as $500,000 per year. What’s more, rather than waiting for customers to come their way, food trucks can drive right to where their target audience hangs out. Fun branding, instant recognition and good food attract customers and inspire loyalty. Geolocation software enables food truck aficionados to pinpoint just where their favorite food trucks are based on any given day.
Various events, venues and malls offer parking opportunities for food trucks, but many still find most of their customers on street corners and in neighborhoods. Some restaurants are even getting on board, offering streamlined restaurant menus aboard their own mobile food trucks.
Food trucks also are inspiring new business models. Visitors to downtown Duluth, Georgia, for example, can visit Truck & Tap, which is a craft beer vendor that has a special parking area for food trucks alongside the tap room. Each day of the week a different food truck fills the spot. Special beer and food pairings may be suggested.
Diners seemingly can’t get enough of food trucks and their convenient and delicious offerings.