Bloomin' Shoppe closing

The Bloomin' Shoppe shared this announcement to social media Tuesday afternoon. 

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After 46 years of being in business, The Bloomin’ Shoppe in Williston has announced that 2022 will be its least season.

In an announcement posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, store owners Gwen and Gail Ferrell posted: “this is hard to post but it has come time to say goodbye to the greenhouse!”



Tags

Load comments