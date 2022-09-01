“It is with deepest regret and an extremely hard decision, that after 46 years of being in business, The Bloomin’ Shoppe has decide to retire and close the doors,” said a post released by the Williston business in August.
This came as a shock to many locals, as the shop has come to be a Williston staple after being in town for nearly half a century. The sign, seen when coming or going on the north side of town, has become one that is recognizable by many.
In 1976, The Bloomin’ Shoppe opened its doors and in 1977, Gail Ferrell and her sister bought into the business because of her passion for plants, Ferrell told the Williston Herald. Ferrell took ownership of the store in 1983 with help from her family to run it. She said that to her family, its more than just a plant business — it’s their life, and it’s been that way for more than a generation.
Ferrell’s daughter, Gwen, started working at the shop in 1977 and said she’s had the experience of a lifetime.
“I started custom potting in the back of the greenhouse. I would pick up their pots in the fall and in the spring I would start and plant with a rotation I did. Some of them I’ve been doing, I’ve been doing for 30 years,” Gwen said.
Deana, one of Gail’s granddaughters, began custom potting after learning the skill from her mother. Her mother would start the plants and keep them healthy and then Deana and Gwen would work on the custom orders. They said that their family had a system and that it worked for them, and they kept the family dynamic at the forefront of the business always.
“Family businesses are not easy, that’s for sure. We have had lots of family members over the years come and help; everyone has always pitched in. Anytime anything big came up, like covering greenhouses, we’d call and everyone would show up. You see your family all day long and then after work too. It has its ups and downs. Everyone had their own area so we weren’t all on top of each other,” Gwen said.
Though family spent so much time together, it was the work of Gail who started the upward progress of the business and strengthened the importance of family. Deana had so much good to say about her grandmother’s experience.
“Everything was started by seed after Christmas. The knowledge she had did not come from college. She learned from books, from growing up on a farm, from trial and error. Everything was planted here. Even the dirt was mixed here. If it came from The Bloomin’ Shoppe, we’ve probably all touched the plant hundreds of times,” Deana said.
Each member of the family has played a part in the business over the years and each leaves their mark. Gail has chosen to retire and the family has chosen not to keep the business going due to workforce struggles.
The family would like the community to know that they are so thankful for the support they have received over the years.
“We’ve seen generations come through here, adults that used to come in with their grandparents. We have people that have had us do work for them for years,” Gwen said. “We’ve had those friendships and we are going to miss those the most.”
Gwen said that have the community know how much she appreciates them is the most important thing to her.