Bloomin' Shoppe sign
Alex McCann Johnson | Special to the Herald

“It is with deepest regret and an extremely hard decision, that after 46 years of being in business, The Bloomin’ Shoppe has decide to retire and close the doors,” said a post released by the Williston business in August.

This came as a shock to many locals, as the shop has come to be a Williston staple after being in town for nearly half a century. The sign, seen when coming or going on the north side of town, has become one that is recognizable by many.



