The Bank of Tioga names new Senior Vice President of Community Banking

Tioga, ND, April 7, 2021 - The Bank of Tioga is pleased to announce Savanna Hendrickson as senior vice president of community banking. Hendrickson will lead the strategic efforts of all areas in community banking.
Hendrickson has 12 years of banking and finance industry experience including credit analysis, relationship management, commercial and agriculture banking as well as client service and compliance support. Joining The Bank of Tioga in 2015, her various roles have included credit analyst, senior credit analyst/credit operations manager and credit administrative officer, vice president.
In Hendrickson’s new role she will be more involved with all areas of the bank and work alongside the bank’s leadership team in both Tioga and Crosby, ND. She has been heavily involved in the bank’s strategic planning over the last few years along with managing and improving credit processes and procedures.
She started her banking career in 2009 as a part-time client service representative for a community bank in Grand Forks, ND while attending college. It was during this time, her love and appreciation for the industry began to grow.
“Community banks are essential to rural communities, and I am extremely fortunate to lead in one that serves my hometown and surrounding areas,” SVP of Community Banking, Savanna Hendrickson said. “I try to stay actively involved in the community, which has been easy and fun through the support of The Bank of Tioga.”
Hendrickson’s introduction to The Bank of Tioga was unique. While living in Minot, she and her husband had interest in moving back home to Crosby to be closer to the family farm. Hendrickson’s father reached out to The Bank of Tioga’s President, David Grubb, and connected over former basketball days and potential local job openings.
“Thankfully, David was interested in seeing if I was a good fit, and I’ve been so appreciative for the opportunity ever since,” said Hendrickson.
“Savanna is certainly deserving of this promotion. Her educational background and broad experience in banking over the past decade combined with her commitment to the bank, employees, clients and the communities we serve make her uniquely qualified for the new role and the increased level of responsibility that comes with it," said The Bank of Tioga President, David Grubb.
A Crosby native, Hendrickson graduated from Divide County High School and earned her undergraduate degree in Finance and MBA from the University of North Dakota. She will also attend her final year at the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado this summer.
Hendrickson is actively involved in her community and currently serves as the president for the Divide County Economic Development Council. In her free time she enjoys time outdoors at the lake in the warmer months and hunting in the colder seasons, as well as spending time with family and friends.
“It's my desire to provide great leadership to our employees, so they have the resources and knowledge to best serve our clients. I look forward to The Bank of Tioga continuing its supportive community efforts and building deeper relationships with our community members and businesses,” said Hendrickson. “We are continuously looking for ways we can make a positive impact in our communities.”
About The Bank of Tioga: The Bank of Tioga is a community bank that values citizenship, exceptional client service, serving as a business leader in its community. Committed to supporting local organizations, the bank reinvests a portion of its net income back to the community. The Bank of Tioga was chartered in 1951 and was acquired by TS Contrarian Bancshares Inc., an affiliate of TS Banking Group in 2014, with $350 million in assets. Branch locations include Tioga and Crosby, North Dakota. For more information visit thebankoftioga.com.