Right in the heart of the Bakken oil patch in Williston, sits Cottonwood Forest, a patch of a different kind. Started by John Cecil and his son, Joey, about ten years ago, the pumpkin patch and haunted house attracts people from throughout the Midwest, excited to take Fall family photos, find the perfect pumpkin to carve, or get their pants scared off by the haunt actors. The patch has been open for about a month now and is still going strong, despite some cold days. The haunted house opened last weekend and will continue to scare those who dare to come every weekend until Halloween.
“Time does fly by,” Cecil said, remembering when he decided to purchase the land to open to patch. Before opening Cottonwood Forest, Cecil enjoyed putting on a haunted house attraction in his front yard when he resided by Rickard Elementary in Williston. He recalled how people would line the street for a chance to go through his yard and see the spooky props he put out.
After hearing people say over and over again that they were tired of having to travel to other parts of the region to visit a pumpkin patch or haunted house, Cecil made it his mission to open both of these amazing fall events for the surrounding communities. Thus, Cottonwood Forest was born right off Highway 2.
There are many other activities to enjoy at the patch on top of pumpkin picking such as the zipline, rubber duck races, pedal cars, train rides, kiddie rides, cannon shoots, slides, climbing obstacles, and more. The 2022 season also brought some changes to the patch including more animals to interact with and more.
“Everybody gets really hungry in the fresh air so you have to have a lot of food,” Rita Nygaard explained. Nygaard is in charge of the concession stand every year where guests can purchase apple cider, popcorn, hotdogs, slush burgers, nachos and more.
To make guests’ day at the pumpkin patch the perfect Fall outing, Cecil had to find helpers, and decided the best way to do this is to give back to the community. Organizations and workplaces sign up groups of roughly 28 people to work a weekend at the patch and in return Cecil donates to the organization or charity of their choice.
“They get to make money for their organization and have fun with the kids… they’re what runs the pumpkin patch,” Cecil said.
Every year Cecil aims to grow the patch a little more. Currently, construction to the north is taking place to bring more fun and pumpkin growing space to Cottonwood Forest.
“My favorite parts about owning this are the smiles and people enjoying it,” Cecil said.
Cecil plans to continue to grow and operate Cottonwood Forest for years to come. Those looking to enjoy a day at the patch or catch a scare at the haunted house can get their fix until Halloween.
“We try to get to the third weekend of October, but it depends on Mother Nature. She shuts us down early sometimes,” Cecil said about the pumpkin patch. “The haunted house on the other hand stays open rain or shine, clear or snowy, and remains in operation until the end of October.”
“Those attending the haunted house can enjoy the biggest collection of animatronics around and a very tricky bale maze,” Cecil said. Roughly 35 scare actors roam the dark rooms of the haunt with the end goal to hear the screams of all who enter.
Cottonwood Forest is located at 5101 2nd Ave W. in Williston and you can follow them on their Facebook page for updates.
Williston doesn’t stop at just one scary destination. Those looking to have the hair stand up on their arms can visit another haunted house just northwest of town at Dark Acres, owned by Joey Cecil and his mother, Tammi Dickerson.
Remembering growing up with both parents really into Halloween, Cecil always had a huge love for all things scary. While attending Valley City State University, Cecil was an organizer of a haunted house in Valley City put on by the Viking Campus Activity Board.
When Cecil returned to Williston, he dressed up in his Michael Meyers costume, scaring people in his dad’s front yard haunt where over 1,000 people would come through. Cecil helped his dad, John Cecil, open the haunted house now known as Cottonwood Forest before breaking off and opening the Dark Acres retail Halloween store in 2012 with Dickerson.
In 2019, they expanded the Dark Acres Halloween store to include a haunted house, located just west of Love’s Travel Stop.
“Our biggest goal is to try to bring more unique things to the Williston area that people haven’t seen before,” Cecil said. “I think they enjoy having an experience that is out of the ordinary.”
Cecil said he started small when opening the first year, but through continued support and volunteer assistance has been able to grow bigger and bigger each year.
“We try to change and redecorate rooms at least every year or two,” Cecil said. “Every penny we make goes right back into the business.”
For the 2022 season, Cecil explained that his crew completely revamped the outdoor area of the haunt, brought in a lot of new costumes and props, and made a lot of improvements. Some tried and true scare favorites returned this year as well, including a personal favorite of Cecil’s- a ceiling crawling clown.
“I’ve yet to see that guy not scare someone,” he said.
Another staple of the haunt that Cecil is a big fan of includes his actors running chainsaws.
“There’s just something about hearing a chainsaw in the distance in the dark that makes your hair stand up,” he said.
Scaring people is a passion of Cecil’s, but helping to coach scare actors is his favorite part. He said that it takes anywhere between 30 to 40 volunteers and paid actors to make the haunted house successful every year. Jobs consist of scare acting inside the haunted house, the outdoor scenes and bale maze, working the entrances, security, and more.
“The whole haunt crew is just awesome and year after year they are always there,” Cecil said. “Special thank-you’s go to my mom, Tammi, Joe Dickerson, Steven Tracey, Paula Hahn, Kaelee Radkee, Rebecca Roth, Joseph Laducer, Maddie Davis and so many more.”
As a true testament to the dedication of the volunteers and the love of the community, Cecil shared that 2021 was planned to be the final year of Dark Acres. When news broke of the business planning to close its doors, community members and long-time haunt actors reached out pleading for it not to be true.
“They just really wanted to keep it going,” Cecil said.
Luckily for all those who love a good scare, Cecil and Dickerson decided to give the people what they wanted and keep both the Halloween retail store and haunted house open for all to enjoy. With several hundred people attending each weekend – rain, snow, or shine – that showed Cecil that Dark Acres really is a community staple. Cecil is thankful to the Williston and surrounding communities for the continued support and vows to give you the adrenaline rush of a lifetime.
Dark Acres Haunt had their opening weekend last weekend and will be open every Friday and Saturday until Halloween. They are located a quarter mile west of Love’s Truck Stop.