Holiday Lights parade turns 25
The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 25th annual Holiday Lights Parade with the theme “Silver Bells” on Friday, Nov. 29 starting at 6 p.m.
The parade will follow Main Street, starting at the Second Street East intersection and ending at Harmon Park.
Main Street will be closed from Front Street to 11th Street beginning at 5:45 p.m. until the parade is completed at approximately 7:30 p.m.
More than 30 businesses and community organizations are taking part in the parade. They are:
3 Forks Services
American State Bank and Trust Co.
Basin Safety Consulting
Big Country RV
Black Magic Harley Davidson
Border Plains Equipment
Calfrac Well Services
Caron Transport
Chamley Pipe and Salvage
Cummins Sales and Service
Copper Tip Energy Services
Dakota Back and Neck Chiropractic
Dupree Oilfield Services
FCI Constructors, Inc.
General Equipment and Supplies
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Grillz Cheeze N Waffles
Greystar/Fair Hills
Miss North Dakota
Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative
Nova Energy LLC
Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church
Purity Oilfield Services
RDO Equipment Company
Rugby Homes and RV Center
Schlumberger Well Services
The Salvation Army
Trinity Health Northstar Criticair
Westlie Truck Center — Williston
Williston Council for the Aging
Williston Home and Lumber
Whiting Oil and Gas
Williston Shriners