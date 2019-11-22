Holiday Lights parade turns 25

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 25th annual Holiday Lights Parade with the theme “Silver Bells” on Friday, Nov. 29 starting at 6 p.m.

The parade will follow Main Street, starting at the Second Street East intersection and ending at Harmon Park.

Main Street will be closed from Front Street to 11th Street beginning at 5:45 p.m. until the parade is completed at approximately 7:30 p.m.

More than 30 businesses and community organizations are taking part in the parade. They are:

3 Forks Services

American State Bank and Trust Co.

Basin Safety Consulting

Big Country RV

Black Magic Harley Davidson

Border Plains Equipment

Calfrac Well Services

Caron Transport

Chamley Pipe and Salvage

Cummins Sales and Service

Copper Tip Energy Services

Dakota Back and Neck Chiropractic

Dupree Oilfield Services

FCI Constructors, Inc.

General Equipment and Supplies

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Grillz Cheeze N Waffles

Greystar/Fair Hills

Miss North Dakota

Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative

Nova Energy LLC

Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church

Purity Oilfield Services

RDO Equipment Company

Rugby Homes and RV Center

Schlumberger Well Services

The Salvation Army

Trinity Health Northstar Criticair

Westlie Truck Center — Williston

Williston Council for the Aging

Williston Home and Lumber

Whiting Oil and Gas

Williston Shriners

