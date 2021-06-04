The North Dakota oil fields may fuel the world but the delicious food of Williston helps fuel the people of the oil field. In this summer series, we will explore some of the food carts, trucks and homemade food businesses of Williston.
While traveling down U.S. Highway 85 you might have noticed a festively decorated truck to your right. This little lonchera has been called the best mexican food in town by some locals and oil field workers.
Daisy Burgara and her husband Miguel, owners of Tacos La Mexicana trek up to the Bakken from Colorado each January to bring hot, hearty Mexican food. Starting off in Arnegard in 2015, this couple followed the demand for good food to Williston and brought their own twist on traditional Mexican food. Along with these cooking skills, Daisy is adaptable. She prides herself in creating almost any dish her customers ask for, whether it be something they see on TV or something their mom made for them, if the ingredients exist, she can do it.
Daisy and Miguel would like the opportunity to work inside Williston city limits but the current city ordinance does not allow a truck to be stationary for as long as their business model requires. So for now, Tacos La Mexicana is a short drive from Williston. Their customers say it’s worth the trip.