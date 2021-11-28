Millions of dollars in Christmas presents and other consumer goods are stuck in container ships and in shipping yards at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in California.
There is so much cargo coming in from Asia that a backlogged traffic jam has piled up at the docks. Online ordering spiked during lockdown, and the overflow has revealed major flaws in the import system. The problem is not limited to one aspect of the system, the imports system actually compounds the issue.
Most American ports are managed by the city they reside in. The city votes on the rules and laws that dictate the imports for the entire country. The ports are often dilapidated and funding is hard to come by without federal intervention. Local port authorities often express the need for federal intervention on deaf ears. Long Beach has voted multiple times not to fund much needed improvements and expansion to keep up with countries like Singapore, which has started a $17 billion port to support it’s exportation demand.
At the beginning of the chain are the ships coming in from Asia. The ships used to take at most three days from arrival to completed offloading at the Long Beach port, but now ships can wait in the bay outside the port for weeks on end. Once a ship is offloaded, the lack of truck drivers and freight moving companies keeps the shipping crates in the port with nowhere to go. All the while a sitting cargo container collects a debt for storage, sometimes bankrupting smaller companies.
All this drives up the cost of shipping a container of products. A container that once cost $4,000 to send from Asia to the U.S. can now cost up to $30,000 and that spike in costs gets passed onto the consumer.
This affects businesses locally.
Austin Ellingson of Arnie’s Powersport & Cycle said of the supply chain problem “If it wasn’t for our new shop, I would be out of business.”
Main Street shops like Cooks on Main have noticed too.
Owner Angel Skogen said “The supply chain issue has been a problem throughout 2021 and looks like it will continue through the holidays. We here at Cooks on Main pre-ordered extremely early so our shelves could be stocked for the Holidays.”
The food service industry has been seeing more recent changes. When asked if they have been affected by the supply chain issues, Charles McElroy, shift manager of Qdoba replied “Actually the last few weeks we did a little but it’s just a few things.”
Landon Eskew, owner at Borderline Performance and Repair had the opinion that “Everything is going up with inflation and it's up to us as a business to be there for our customers and keep our prices low, but we are in a hard spot ourselves and we’re getting squeezed from both sides.”
The local government is feeling the sting of slow moving technology too.
“Laptops take months to get. Desktops are slow but not as bad. Can’t get quality peripherals in a timely manner either,” said Lance Gentles of the Williams County IT Department.
The holidays might be tougher this year as far as gift giving, but perhaps the true meaning of Christmas can reach the small businesses we all know and love.