The streets of downtown Williston will be getting crazy this weekend, but it's not anything to worry about — in fact you might want to go take part.
Main Street will be blocked off Saturday, July 25 for Crazy Days, where downtown retailers set up sidewalk sales and invite the public to walk around and take advantage of all the deals. Over a dozen businesses are participating, with some holding sidewalk sales and others having in-store sales and promotions.
"This is a great opportunity for people to walk around our beautiful Downtown and drive around Williston and see what our retailers have to offer," Rochelle Villa, Member Services Coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce told the Williston Herald. "There's going to be a lot of really great sales, and it's another way we as a community can show our support for our local businesses."
Villa noted that not all the participating businesses are located downtown. Sales kick off as early as the first store opens, with many staying open extended hours.
A full list of businesses can be found on the chamber website at willistonchamber.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/willistonchamber.
If all the heat and the shopping start to get you thirsty, you're in luck. July 25 is also Lemonade Day in Williston, a day where young entrepreneurs try their hand at running a business, starting with a lemonade stand. The tiny tycoons come up with an original theme, lemonade recipe and business model, then set out to gain sponsors and investors. After building their eye-catching lemonade stand, the kids are ready to sell.
"Lemonade Day is a great opportunity for kids, as it teaches them basic profit-loss and investment in a business, in a way they can understand. They get to be the boss for a day." Caitlyn Holland, Chamber Events Manager, told the Williston Herald. "It’s also great as a community event because we do not have many summer events that are solely for kids, and this day is all about them and allowing the community to support them."
More than 20 stands will be active throughout Williston during the day, which people can locate by visiting lemonadeday.org/williston.
Organizers say that the most important objective of Lemonade Day is to empower the communities youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society.
"Lemonade Day provides an exciting opportunity for our community’s young people to learn business skills in a hands on way," said Rachel Richter-Lordemann, Chamber of Commerce President. "We hope that participation in Lemonade Day is the start to continued learning in entrepreneurship and community involvement for these young people!"
In lieu of the normal awards celebration picnic, this year the kids have the opportunity to send in pictures of their stands for the "Best Stand Contest" and their business results for the "Entrepreneur of the Year Contest."
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a formal awards celebration, but the winners will be able to pick up their awards from the chamber office once they are available.
For more information on these and other upcoming Chamber events, visit willistonchamber.com or facebook.com/willistonchamber.