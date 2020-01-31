Busy professionals juggling the responsibilities of work and family often feel pressed for time. Adding a 25th hour to the day might not be possible, but busy men and women can make more time by managing their existing time more effectively.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that stress and time management are linked. People who effectively manage their time may, as a result, prove more capable of handling stressful situations than those who are not as adept at time management.
Effective time management is an ongoing process that often requires people to revisit their approaches as their commitments change. In addition to making such adjustments when necessary, men and women can employ these three strategies to manage their time more effectively.
1. Keep track of yourself.
Maintain a log that indicates how much time you’re spending on the various tasks you perform throughout the day. Without such a log, it can be difficult to determine where time is being wasted and which activities require the most attention. In addition, maintaining an activity log can shed light on when you tend to be the most productive and when your energy begins to wane. That’s an especially beneficial thing to know, as it may compel you to make changes that can boost your energy levels at times of the day when you can most benefit from a little extra energy. For example, if you notice your productivity routinely slows to a crawl after lunch, you might choose to change your diet so you consume more energy-boosting foods at midday.
2. Steer clear of your mobile devices.
A 2019 study from eMarketer.com estimated that people will spend an average of three hours and 43 minutes on their mobile devices each day in 2020. The study found that much of that time was spent using social networking apps. Some professionals may need to use social networking apps as part of their jobs, but those that don’t should steer clear of their mobile devices during the day. Doing so may reduce distractions that can have an adverse effect on productivity, thereby helping people get more done in less time. During the workday, turn off unnecessary mobile phone notifications, such as those from sports or social media apps.
3. Make an effort to clear the clutter.
Clutter might not seem like too big a threat to productivity, but studies have found that it is. The National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals notes that 54 percent of adults are overwhelmed by clutter at home and work, with 78 percent acknowledging they have no idea how to deal with it. One study even found that the average person wastes more than four hours per week searching for papers. That’s lost time and time that’s certainly not managed effectively. By clearing away clutter at home and at the office, adults may be saving themselves an untold number of hours each week.
Men and women can manage their time more effectively by embracing various simple strategies.