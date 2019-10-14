The state will not make a decision on Secure Energy’s request for a TENORM handling license until after Williams County determines whether it will approve an amended conditional use permit for the 13 Mile Landfill.
The landfill, which is actually northwest of the 13 Mile corner for which it is named, began operation in 2013, under a conditional use permit that Director of Williams County Development Services Kameron Hymer said never contemplated the possibility of TENORM, since at that time disposal of TENORM, which is low-level naturally occurring radioactive wastes that have been further concentrated by the oil and gas extraction process, was not legally allowed at landfills in the state.
That being the case, the county will require an amended permit before the existing landfill can begin to handle TENORM under the state's new rules that allow such wastes up to 50 picocuries per gram. The request must first go through a public hearing before the board of Planning and Zoning for a recommendation, after which the matter will be decided by the Williams County Board of Commissioners.
Diana Trussel, Solid Waste Program manager for the Division of Waste Management, told the Williston Herald in an email that the state’s process is contingent on the county’s decision.
Trussell has also indicated that the state will not override the county’s decision.
“They will have to have both the license and the permit,” she said in response to a question during a recent information session about whether the state process would supersede the county’s.
“Once we have a decision on that from the county, at that point, the department will make a determination (on the TENORM application),” she added. “We have three options. We can approve the permit and license as is, with no changes, we can approve them with changes based on comments, or we can deny it.”
The first step in Williams County's process is a hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission. The hearing, which will include other agenda items as well, is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Williams County Commission Room, located in the lower level of the Williams County Administration Building on 206 E. Broadway.
Trussell, along with Brooke Olson from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, will be present at the meeting to answer any questions Planning and Zoning Commissioners have regarding regulation of solid waste landfills and TENORM.
The meeting on Thursday will also be open to the public, and public comments will be accepted during the meeting on all of the various projects that are on the agenda, including the proposed amendment to Secure Energy's landfill permit allowing it to handle TENORM.
Those unable to attend the hearing may still send comments in writing to Williams County Planning and Zoning Division, PO Box 2047, Williston, ND 58802-2047. Comments may also be emailed to planning@co.williams.nd.us.
The phone number for additional questions is 701-577-4565.
The public has already had a number of comments and questions about the 13 Mile Landfill’s application to become what will be the state’s first approved TENORM facility.
During a public hearing in late August, a roomful of citizens, almost all of whom opposed the facility, questioned the track record of the company, as well as the procedure the state will use to keep everything contained.
Those questions are still awaiting an answer through the state’s formal process, which will not be concluded until after the county process is complete.