The City of Williston announced that 2021 State of the City Address will be held on Thursday, May 6 in Williston.
The address will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Eleven Restaurant and Lounge as part of the 2021 Williston Economic Development Summit. The Summit will include panel discussions on housing, Unmanned Aerial Services and health care, as well as the Williston Economic Development/Small Business Development Center Awards Banquet on May 7.
This year’s speakers include Williston Mayor Howard Klug and City Administrator David Tuan. The State of the City Address is an annual event that provides important city updates on current initiatives, projects and other accomplishments.
In-person attendance will be limited. Tickets are free and include lunch. Individuals interested in attending can get tickets at events.willistondevelopment.com/EconomicDevelopmentSummit.
Masks are strongly encouraged for those attending in-person.
The State of the City Address will also be livestreamed by the Creative Treatment to the City of Williston Facebook page, as well as broadcast live on 660 KEYZ. A recording of the address will also be available.
Visit the City of Williston Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofwilliston for more information or to watch the livestream.