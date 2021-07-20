Customers looking for collision repair may see a fresh name in the market, but the new business comes with a lot of familiar faces.
Blaine's Auto Body in Williston has transitioned to Red Rock Collision Center, after being purchased by Red Rock Ford. Red Rock Ford General Manager Adam Nelson said while Blaine's may have a new name, but all of the business' staff stayed on board, bringing the same level of quality and service customers have come to expect.
"For people looking for familiar faces, you'll see them here." Nelson told the Williston Herald. "I think we've complimented the business by bringing in a body shop manager with over a decade of experience running body shops in Billings and Dickinson. We've got a real focus on quality and turnaround time."
Nelson said Red Rock had been looking to get into the body shop business locally for some time, with Red Rock operating collision centers at their stores in Dickinson and Minnesota already. As part of Williston Economic Development's "21 in 2021" campaign, the business was able to get a boost from the STAR Fund's Flex PACE program to open the new business.
"When we were looking at this opportunity,one thing that put it over the top was the support provided by the STAR Fund," Nelson explained. "Working with Keith Olson and his team, and Economic Development was really helpful. They really do a nice job of supporting entrepreneurs in Williston."
While Red Rock Ford might be operating the collision center, Nelson was quick to emphasize that Red Rock Collision's technicians are able to service more than just Fords, and any make and model are accepted.
"We definitely can take care of Ford customers here, but we can handle any other brand too." Nelson said.
Nelson is looking to expand the collision center in the future, adding additional technicians and space to the facility. Currently, Red Rock Collision has six to seven technicians, but Nelson would like to grow the shop's workforce to around 10 to be able to better service the area's needs.