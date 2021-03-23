Despite the pandemic Williston, has seen impressive growth in terms of economic development, with several new businesses popping up as other existing businesses change owners and expand their services.
The City of Williston STAR Fund has been pivotal in helping some businesses get off the ground, such as MVP Sport Break, who opened just weeks ago. Owners Patrick Fleming and Brock Schmidt opened up the business to sell sports memorabilia and trading cards, seeing an interest and need in the market. Fleming said as collectors themselves, he and Schmidt wanted to share their passion with fellow enthusiasts.
MVP Sport Break has a variety of trading cards for most sports, but Fleming said “The Big Three” are still the most popular sellers, baseball, basketball and football. The shop also has an impressive selection of memorabilia, from jerseys, balls, helmets and more, autographed by the likes of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Mike Tyson, all with certificates of authenticity. MVP does carry a selection of Hollywood memorabilia, as well as non-sports trading cards such as Magic: The Gathering.
While only open for a few weeks, Fleming said the reception has already been overwhelmingly positive.
“A lot of people have come in and said they’ve been waiting on something like this to open in Williston, because right now the card industry is at a high.” Fleming told the Williston Herald.
MVP Sport Break is hosting a card and memorabilia show on April 24, inviting collectors from all over the area to come buy, sell and trade. MVP Sport Break is located at 2017 2nd Ave West in Williston. Visit them online at mvpsportbreak.com to learn more.
F & F Sprinklers and Spas of Williston recently came under new ownership, and has expanded the longtime business to include Club Carts, a line of golf carts designed for everyday use. Owners Andrew and Melissa Fisketjon took over in August, utilizing STAR Fund incentives to help grow F & F into the area’s premier Club Cart dealer. More than just a cart for the gold course, Andrew said the carts have grown in popularity to be used on the farm, in the garden and just a vehicle for cruising around town.
“It’s simple family fun, at the very least,” he said. “For those families that maybe don’t have the money to get in to a higher-end side-by-side, they can get into a golf cart. It’s still safe, and it’s affordable.”
Club Carts are street legal and come in both electric and gas models. The gas models have the typical revving engine and “put-put” you would expect from a gas motor, while the electric models are almost whisper quiet. The main difference, Fisketjon said, being one’s preference for being able to constantly be on the go with a gas motor or not minding taking some time to relax while the electric battery charges.
Fisketjon added that F & F is a full service Club Car dealer, able to provide maintenance and service warranties for their customers.
F & F Sprinklers and Spas is located at 312 14th street west. Visit them online at www.ffsprinkler.com or www.facebook.com/ffsprinkler to learn more about Club Cars and all the other products they carry.
Over the next few weeks, the Williston Herald will be profiling many new businesses that have opened their doors in Williston.