The Williston City Commission announced that the Williston STAR Fund is now accepting applications for the 2021 Community Enhancement grant program.
The commission approved up to $50,000 for requests at its meeting on October 12. The Community Enhancement grant program offers financial assistance for eligible nonprofit projects and community activities that improve the quality of life in the Williston trade region.
Past grant recipients include Entertainment Inc!, Family Crisis Shelter, Save the Maah Daah Hey and Williston Council for the Aging.
“The Community Enhancement Program benefits our area by putting additional funds into nonprofits and organizations, to assist in completing projects or events that keep up the quality of living in Williston and the surrounding communities,” STAR Fund Board Chairman Dana Johnson said.
The Williston STAR Fund is funded by a voter-approved one cent city sales tax. Seventy-five percent of the sales tax collections supports infrastructure and debt reduction while the remaining twenty-five percent supports jobs creation and community development.
Under the STAR Fund’s guidelines, a maximum of $50,000 can be dedicated to CE projects each year.
“Area non-profits that have activities or a project that will enhance our community should apply for the program,” Johnson stated.
Community Enhancement applications must show proof of matching funds, and grant monies may be used for capital improvements such as the purchase of land, buildings or equipment, annual or special events and programs and operating expenses.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. Applications may be emailed, mailed or delivered to Williston Economic Development. The STAR Fund Advisory Board will evaluate the applications in early 2022.
Nonprofit and civic organizations may pick up applications at the Center for Development/Williston Economic Development at 113 4th St. E. or online. For more information contact Brenda Schmidt at 701-577-8110 or brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us.