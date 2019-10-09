The Williston City Commission approved another round of STAR Fund grants, opening the door to new businesses and opportunities in the area.
The Commission approved grants for seven area projects, including a new virtual reality arcade in Williston.
VRKade, LLC, a new business startup, was approved for a grant up to $5,000 at the Tuesday, Oct. 8 meeting of the commission. The new business will be located in the Harvest Plaza near Meg-a-Latte and Exhale Yoga and Fitness. Owner Heath Crawford said the nearest business of this type is in Billings, Montana. The VRKade will feature more than 200 titles, as well as merchandise, pizza and drinks. Crawford said the experience will not only be fun, but also offer educational opportunities as well.
“A large portion of our efforts is going to be focused on bringing educational experiences to the forefront by offering the ability to take an underwater tour of the ocean, painting in a three-dimensional space, seeing a cutaway of the human body, and many other STEM-related informational fields,” Crawford explained.
VRKade will use the STAR Fund Mini Match program for startup costs associated with building computers and purchasing electronic components. In addition to VRKade, the commission approved additional STAR Fund grants totaling $147,000.
The commission approved a Flex PACE interest buydown not to exceed $57,000 for B & D Storage to be used towards the construction of a new storage facility.
Shining Star Preschool received a Mini Match of up to $5,000 for the development of a new licensed preschool.
MacMaster, Geltel & Siewert, LTD were approved for up to $40,000 from the C4Facade Program for exterior improvement on two sides of the building.
Community Growth/Build applications were approved for Lutheran Social Services for up to $35,000 to complete a new daycare facility, and for up to $10,000 to repair the roof of the Dagmar Co-op Association’s multi-use facility.