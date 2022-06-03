St. Joseph’s Parish held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new daycare center and preschool on Thursday, June 2 in Williston. The Little Joe’s Early Childhood Center is located at 513 Main Street.
Father Russell Kovash said the project will help lessen the City of Williston’s daycare shortage and become a feeder program for St. Joseph’s Catholic School.
“This building will be just over 8,000 square feet. It will house up to 80 little people, coming and going throughout the day,” explained Kovash. “There will be room for up to 50 infants and toddlers and 30 preschoolers.”
JE Dunn is the General Contractor on the project. Ryan Anderson, JE Dunn Project Manager, said construction is expected to wrap up in March of 2023.
“The project is a one-story pre-k/daycare educational facility. The building will include classrooms, restrooms, a staff kitchen, administrative, and support spaces,” said Anderson. “In addition, associated site improvements include site removals, grading, site utilities, parking lot, outdoor play area, and landscaping.”
The new building will be funded privately and employ 15-20 people.
“It’s my goal, that when we are done building it, it will be paid for,” said Kovash.
Father Kovash explained that the project will help St. Joseph’s Catholic School grow; fill education and preschool needs in Williston; and help St. Joseph’s attract and retain teachers.
“Number one, it will greatly benefit our school. Our school is growing. We don’t have daycare right now. It’s going to be a feeder system for our school,” said Kovash. “We also think this will greatly benefit Williston by providing more daycare availability. And third, we really think this is going to be a great draw for hiring teachers at our school. When they can drop off their kiddos and walk a block (to work). We think it is a win-win-win all the way around.”
To learn more about the project contact St. Joseph’s Parish.