In March, Scott Sova of Noonan, ND was elected to District I and will serve his first term on the North Dakota Dry Pea & Lentil Council. Sova will represent pulse growers from the western portion of the state. (District I include - Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams County.) Sova also serves as President of Divide County Crop Improvement Association and is the Divide County Rep for the ND Soybean Council.
Sova is a first-generation farmer and lives on a third-generation farm outside of Noonan, ND. He grows peas, lentils, durum, wheat, flax, canola and soybeans. Sova has been planting pulses for 20 years.
While serving on the Council Sova would like to help improve the profitability of pulse crops through research, varieties and markets. Sova also sees a growing demand with plant-based proteins and would like to see more varieties available in North Dakota and Montana in the future.
Additional members of the Council serving with Sova are Kim Saueressig, Chairman, McClusky, ND; Kevin Wolsky, 2nd Vice Chair, Carrington, ND; Jeremy Huether, Mott, ND; and Ryan Blumhagen, Drake, ND. The ND Dry Pea and Lentil Association is a membership organization that works on the promotion and development of the North Dakota dry pea, lentil and chickpea industry.