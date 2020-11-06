The co-owner of the Williston Smiling Moose announced a new addition to the restaurant starting Thursday, Nov. 5.
The restaurant is adding BurgerSear, which BurgerSear features hand-smashed burgers ranging from a single quarter-pound to a four-patty 1-pound burger.
“In Burger Sear we have found a new restaurant concept that has a menu that fills a food void with the perfect mix of classic and unique offerings…all packed with mouth-watering flavor that we can’t wait to share with the community," Nathan Everson, co-owner of the Williston Burger Sear and Smiling Moose Deli, said.
Along with signature burgers, the menu includes sides like waffle fries, mac ‘n cheese, salad or cookies along with wings and cheese curds. For guests looking for vegetarian and gluten friendly options, BurgerSear has partnered up with Beyond Meats, to offer a 100% plant-based protein option and Udi’s Bakery for a gluten-friendly bun.
Smiling Moose decided that BurgerSear was a great compliment to the Smiling Moose Brand for a few reasons.
- The ability to offer a new line of product without remodeling the store
- Easy for team members to execute along with Smiling Moose.
- Giving the guests in Williston a reason to come back again and again for the food they love.
- Leverage third-party delivery relationships through Doordash
“We believe that BurgerSear is a chance for us to recreate America’s love for burgers into a modern, delicious new burger experience; just as we did with sandwiches with our Signature Mo!’s” according to John Brown, SVP of Business and Research and Development for Epiq Brands, which is the parent company for Smiling Moose and BurgerSear.
Brown added “Nate and Liza, along with their manager Becki, are the best franchisees to launch our newest brand. Their passion and enthusiasm for our food and the Williston community will allow for both BurgerSear and Smiling Moose to be the premier restaurant in Williston. We can’t wait to take our first bite!”
BurgerSear has launched three locations in Denver, Gillette, and now Williston with plans to open three more by the end of 2020.