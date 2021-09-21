Williston Square welcomed its first resident on Tuesday with the official groundbreaking ceremony for Slim Chickens.
Slim Chickens was announced to be one of the first businesses to enter the Square in October of 2020. The restaurant, owned and operated by Preferred Restaurant Group Inc. of Minot, will feature 3,430 square foot building for dining in, along with space for parking and a dual drive-through.
Preferred Restaurant Group owns four Slim Chickens and 14 Taco John's restaurants, including the one in Williston, which President and CEO Mike Sartwell said is the franchises' most successful. That success, he said, will hopefully translate to this newest restaurant offering.
"We've been a part of the Williston community for many years with Taco John's," Sartwell said. "I can tell you, boom or no boom, this community has been a big supporter of ours and I hope the community feels like we've given back to them too. We're just really happy to be a part of it."
With construction on the building already underway, Sartwell said he's excited to be one the first businesses to set up shop in the 800-acre development. Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko commented that Slim Chickens' location in the Square will feature several restaurant and retail options, with Slim Chickens being the first business to go vertical. Construction is expected to continue through December, with the hope that the restaurant will open its doors to the public in January 2022.
"We are just so proud to be a part of this community, and so honored to be one of the first businesses here." Sartwell said. "We're just very, very excited."
"On behalf of the City of Williston, we're even more excited." Commented MAyor Howard Klug. "You can't imagine how many hours that we have into this project. And we've been at it for quite a few years. And now that we finally have a building going vertical, you can't believe the excitement we're going to have here in the City of Williston. We look forward to this being the number one Slim Chickens in the United States as well."
Wenko added that with Slim Chickens taking the lead by breaking ground in Williston Square, he felt many other businesses would start to take the leap. He said the movement in the Square was very exciting, and that a lot more announcements would be coming soon. For now, Slim Chickens is in the hiring process, looking to employ 80 to 90 people for the Williston location.
To follow all the developments happening at Williston Square, visit www.willistondevelopment.com and www.cityofwilliston.com.