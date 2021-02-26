Young Bucks Coffee & Eatery brewed its first cup this week, fulfilling a long-time dream for owner Louise Skaare.
Skaare started out her java journey in 2015, when she was stand-in owner for Lantern Coffee Company in Williston. As that venture ended, Skaare began working in the restaurant and tourism industry, never expecting to open her own business, though it was a desire she still held. After being laid off late last year, Skaare began to think more and more about running her of cafe, until she came to a realization.
"I started thinking 'Why do I go to work? What am I doing with my life?'" Skaare told the Williston Herald. "I got paid really well and I enjoyed my job, but I felt like my job became my life."
Wanting to be more family and faith focused, Skaare found the perfect opportunity, reaching out to Mission Street Coffee Company, whose business model is to provide money to local missions. Mission Street was located inside Life Church in Williston, but Skaare was told that they no longer were in operation...but that the space was for rent if she wanted it. From there, Young Bucks came to life.
The coffee shop and eatery opened on Monday, Feb. 22, following in the footsteps of Mission Street by giving back a portion of its profits to local missions.
"We're going to work with different groups each month and have featured items and give a percentage from those sales to that organization." Skaare explained.
Young Bucks offers coffee, lattes smoothies and other beverages, as well as a variety of food items, including breakfast sandwiches, pizza and salads.
"We call ourselves an eatery because we're not just putting things in the microwave, we're thinking about how our food comes together. We offer healthy things on our menu, as well as just enjoyable junk food," Skaare joked. "We're going to see what people like and go from there to create a larger menu. I'm very much a believer that you have taste buds for a reason. A donut tastes good, but it's also important to eat your vegetables."
While only open for a few days, Skaare said Young Bucks has seen steady business, due in part to its location next to Life Church's indoor playground. Skaare said the location gives parents and guardians the perfect spot to sit and relax while the littles run and play. Looking forward, Young Bucks hopes to integrate more with the playground, bringing in more seating space for children, as well as hosting events for families.
"I just see the need for community connection, and in my mind why not a better place than a church?" she said. "There should be no judgement here, it's completely open. That why we go to church. I'm just really excited to be a community place."