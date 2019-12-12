SIDNEY — The last lecture of a day-long seminar is often sparsely attended, but hemp stood the usual order on its head at the MonDak Ag Research Day on Thursday, Dec. 12 — just as it has been doing marketwise.
It is a commodity that has rapidly expanded acreage both in the nation and in Montana, and many see great potential for it as a domestic crop within the next five to 10 years.
Sidney, Montana, has the potential to emerge as a leader in all of that, Kathy Newton McLane, government affairs for American Harvest, told the gathered producers and scientists at the Ag Day.
When McClane was first asked to join American Harvest, she had misgivings. But a little research helped her understand that hemp doesn’t really have any THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Hemp is not actually at all like marijuana, even though the two plants are in the Cannabis family.
“We do treat this as an agricultural commodity with a global supply chain because it is,” she said. “It’s been around other parts of the world for a long time. It’s really picking up here in the U.S. now, and it is an emerging market for the U.S., but it is one with global supply chains.”
The company has an integrated system that includes specialized equipment for harvesting hemp plants — all of the hemp plant. The company is taking a whole-hemp approach, processing it for food, fiber and both CBD and hemp oil.
Hemp oil has been around a long time, and is different than CBD oil, the latter of which is regulated by the FDA as a drug. Hemp oil, meanwhile, is high in the Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. That has made it a popular ingredient for the health food sector.
American Harvest will be tracking all of its hemp products, McLane said, so that any given product can be traced to a particular field.
“Our goal is to be a global leader,” she said. “And we’d like to get that started right here in eastern Montana.”
To that end, American Harvest has constructed its facilities to the highest standards, McClane said, positioning it well to meet pending federal regulations.
“Whatever comes down the pike, we will already be there,” she said.
American Harvest’s 35,000 square-foot facility is located near Sidney, Montana on a 33-acre tract. They have also just purchased a facility in Glendive, but McClane said the Sidney plant will be developed first.
This year’s crop was planted around June 1, but didn’t come up right away. That made her anxious for a time.
“A friend of mine said don’t worry about it, though, because it is a weed. We are good at growing weeds in eastern Montana,” McClane said, laughing.
The friend ultimately proved right, she added, and the hemp in the fields reached 12 feet or so in height.
“You plant them fairly far apart,” she said. “And when you walk through the stalks the soil itself is cool. The deer didn’t like it, but the birds did.”
Hemp can be used for so many things. There’s hempcrete, for one, McClane said, and there’s a graphene substitute that can be manufactured for a fraction of the cost.
It can be pellets for wood burning stoves, bedding fiber for cattle, and even coats and cups. One of her colleagues, she pointed out, was wearing a coat made of hemp.
“So many things can be built with this fiber,” she said.
John Piracha, CEO of American Harvest, said the company has assembled a team of experts, pulling them in from all over the world. Their work is to convert each part of the hemp plant into high-value finished products.
Hemp was a billion dollar crop in the 30s, Piracha said.
‘It’s a process’
“Imagine the uses, the changes that are coming in the next five years,” he said. “It’s not an overnight thing, of course, it is a process. It’s not a get-rich-quick plant. I would caution against that.”
There are presently three extraction lines running in Sidney, Piracha said. The plant expects to begin processing fiber starting the first part of 2020. The Sidney facility employs 20 to 30 right now, but had around 40 to 50 people during harvest.
As the hemp market grows, Piracha hopes to employ more. He also hopes to take the company public.
“We are focused on installations today,” he said. “Building and installing equipment takes time.”
This year’s crop was a learning experience Piracha added.
“Building the equipment, working out the bugs will take time,” he said. “We have never come out and talked about growing acres (with producers) because we wanted to address those challenges first.”
But they are looking for partnerships going forward, he added, and growers who might be interested in that were encouraged to leave their name and contact information for future discussions.
For now, the company will focus on sharing knowledge. How to grow the crop successfully. Economically feasible harvesting systems.
“We’re thinking of this as a group of producers in an area where we can look at some acres, and look at how we want to structure that contractor partnership,” he said.
Some things they are considering, like the graphene substitute, will require hemp be harvested in particular ways.
“If you think of it that way, and think of this as a three- to five-year plan, I think it will produce significant results and change the dynamics of agriculture across the country,” Piracha said.
Over that timeframe, a plan will be worked out, he added, as to how the company can work together with the area’s growers and producers to develop the potential of U.S. hemp market into one with global reach.