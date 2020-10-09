Earlier this week, Shawn Wenko, the economic development director for Williston, was honored by Gov. Doug Burgum with the Economic Developer of the Year award.
"The 2020 recipient in the urban community division is Shawn Wenko with Williston Economic Development," a news release announcing the honor reads. "Wenko has served Williston since 2008, and a few of his successful projects include securing funding for Flowcore Systems, a chemical injection and water treatment automation solutions company; Wellspring Hydro, a state-of-the-art chlor-alkali facility; and Yellowstone River Beef, a meat processing plant."
The Williston Herald spoke with Wenko and asked him three questions about his work and the award.
What projects are you proudest of?
I don't know if I could pinpoint any single project as they all have been a different experience. The thing I do enjoy the most Is working with the entrepreneurs who come through the door. Knowing that we had a hand in realizing their dreams of a business or project is what makes this job fun.
What challenges do you see facing the local economy?
Covid-19 and the upcoming election cycle have had tremendous impact on our economy. Once we can get both behind us and assess where the chips have fallen, we will have a better idea of our future. It was disheartening because for 2020 we had some really cool announcements and projects for the community. I would say those announcements are not dead, but they are delayed for the foreseeable future.
I am quick to point out that, the impact we have seen has been much less than what I anticipated. The impact we are seeing is on a global scale and not necessarily isolated to just this region. As the global economy rebounds, so will the area.
What would you tell someone interested in economic development as a career?
At an economic development conference, I once heard someone say "You don't choose a career in economic development, It chooses you." This couldn't be more the truth. My background and education is in hospitality management. I never thought I would be a development director. Yet, here I am and I am truly glad it worked out this way. Williston is my hometown, it’s a great place to work raise a family and take advantage of the opportunities.