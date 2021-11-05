The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for September have been released, showing steady improvement over last year's numbers.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
5.2 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of September 2021, compared to 10.4 percent in 2020, and down from 6.1 percent in August. The state’s unemployment is 2.6 percent, down from 3.8 percent in 2020.
Sales Tax Distributions
$10,743,226: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $2,704,620 lower than this time in 2020.
$12,170,052: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $4,239,638 from 2020.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
12.21 percent: The percentage change from 2020 second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $245,322,285 in 2021, up from $218,634,568 from the second quarter of 2020.
10.51: The percentage change from second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $257,205,504 in 2021, an increase from $232,817,363 in the second quarter of 2020.
Real Estate
366: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 298 in 2020.
$299,906: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $15,332 higher than the same period in 2020, which had an average price of $284,574.
Transportation
30,039: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an increase from 25,273 in 2020. There were 5,252 enplanements in September 2021.
Building Permits
2,908: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 417 in 2020. This includes permits for 26 new residential homes and seven commercial properties.
$64,160,967: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up from $$3,510,963 in 2020.