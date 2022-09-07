After 67 years, Selid Plumbing and Heating, Inc. is closing one door and opening another, with owners David and VeAnna Selid announcing they’ve sold the business.
The new owners have decided to keep the Selid name attached to the new business name ‘Selid Mechanical’ because of the long standing success of Selid Plumbing and Heating, Inc., VeAnna Selid said.
“It is a little bittersweet to sell a family business,” Selid said. “However, we feel confident that the new company Selid Mechanical will continue the legacy of service. We wish them much success”.
David will continue to work with Selid Mechanical during the transition period.
Selid Plumbing and Heating, Inc. was started in 1955 by David’s parents Harold and Laila Selid. Together they operated a complete plumbing and heating business serving western North Dakota and eastern Montana for many years. David became an integral part of his parents’ business at the young age of 23 when he decided to continue operating the business after his father passed away in a work related accident in 1979- a day that just happened to be David’s first day working on a job alone. David’s mother continued doing the bookkeeping until 1980.
David’s wife, VeAnna, worked as a registered nurse before switching careers in 2008 to join her husband’s business.
“It was quite a change from healthcare, but I welcomed the challenge,” she said.
The couple worked together until the business was sold on June 1 of this year.
“David worked hard but I did not realize how hard until I worked with him. He has always been very passionate about his work,” Selid said.
Selid Plumbing and Heating, Inc. completed a lot of residential projects, but has been involved in many commercial projects in the region as well. One project of significance was the Williston State College Stevens Hall demolition and remodel.
“David basically took out all the plumbing and heating his father had installed in the 60’s, at the then named UND Williston, and replaced everything to update the building,” Selid said. “Especially gratifying as a contractor is to go into a building and see your company name on a plaque. This building has a plaque from when his father did the original work and a new plaque for the work under David’s direction.”
David’s dad was also involved in the original Mercy Medical Center project at their current location.
Other more recent projects include the new Williston High School and Williston Basin International Airport.
“Thanks to all our customers and general contractors who entrusted us with the multiple building projects we have been involved in,” Selid said. “Our deepest appreciation to Williston and the surrounding area including eastern Montana for helping make us the successful company we were able to be. Going forward, we hope you extend the privilege to the new owners.”
Selid added that that they feel fortunate to have had many long term employees which a lot of companies now do not experience and they extend their gratitude to all of them.