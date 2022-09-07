Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After 67 years, Selid Plumbing and Heating, Inc. is closing one door and opening another, with owners David and VeAnna Selid announcing they’ve sold the business.

The new owners have decided to keep the Selid name attached to the new business name ‘Selid Mechanical’ because of the long standing success of Selid Plumbing and Heating, Inc., VeAnna Selid said.



Tags

Load comments