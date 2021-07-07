The weather outside might be hot, but it’ll be beginning to look a lot like Christmas when second annual Boom Crawl returns to Williston on July 17.
The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Lounge 33, will once again be hosting the city-wide Boom Crawl, which will feature two nights this summer, making it even bigger and better than before. Along with more establishments taking part, the event is being split into two themed nights, giving more people an opportunity to get in on the fun.
The event is July 17, with the theme Christmas in July. Participants are encouraged to dress in their most festive holiday attire, while the 15 participating bars and restaurants will feature holiday-themed food and drink specials.
“We really want people to get into the theme,” said Rochelle Villa, Chamber Membership and Engagement Manager. “We want to see costumes and a lot of Christmas cheer! Even though it’s July and it’s warmer out, we’re really pumped for Christmas in July.”
Participants will check in at the former Hedderich’s lot, where a shuttle will also be stopping throughout the evening to take Crawlers to the establishments farther away from the Downtown area. The night kicks off at 5 p.m. and will go until bar close.
Tickets are $25 per night, or $40 for both. The ticket price covers the shuttle, all the specials, a free drink to use at any bar and free cover. The first 75 tickets sold come with free One-Of-A-Kind Boom Crawl gift.
Last minute wristbands will be available on the day of the event and can be purchased for $35 at The Hedderich’s lot between 4 and 7 p.m. Participants must check-in with an I.D. to receive their wristbands, and you cannot pick up wristbands for anyone other than yourself.
Villa said the Boom Crawl would not be possible without the partnerships between the Chamber and its sponsors, Lounge 33, Armstrong Sanitation, Red Rock Ford, Cherry Creek Media, Shirtworx, MWEC and Crude Cuts.
“We are so grateful for our sponsors this year,” Villa said. “These partnerships are what help the Chamber put events like the Boom Crawl on, and continue to bring great events to our community.”
If you can’t make it out on July 17, you can head back in time for the August 7 Boom Crawl. That night’s Crawl is going retro with a “So Totally 90s theme”, so break out your best 90’s attire and enjoy some throwback karaoke and old school fun around town.
Visit willistonchamber.com/boom-crawl to purchase tickets and see the list of participating bars ad restaurants, and take a peek at their Boom Crawl specials.