Salvation Army Northern Division announces leadership change

The Salvation Army Northern Division, which serves all of Minnesota and North Dakota, has announced that Lieutenant Colonels Dan and Dorene Jennings have been appointed to the division’s top leadership roles, effective July 1.
Col. Dan Jennings has become the new Divisional Commander, and Col. Dorene Jennings has become Director of Women’s Ministries. The Jennings come to the Northern Division after having served in the same roles in the Midland Division (Missouri/Southern Illinois) and, prior to that, in the Wisconsin/Upper Michigan Division.
Both Colonels Jennings have earned bachelor degrees from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL, after having met at the University of Kansas. Col. Dan Jennings also earned a master’s degree in Theological Studies from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO. Both are first generation Salvationists and are passionate about the missional nature of Army ministry.
Prior to being promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, the Jennings served as local leaders of Salvation Army corps. They’ve also served at The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters in Chicago and have had other divisional appointments.
Col. Dan Jennings will be taking over the Northern Division leadership role from Lt. Col. Lonneal Richardson, whose new assignment will be to serve as Commander of the Metropolitan Division, which includes Chicago, northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Lt. Col. Patty Richardson will take on the roles of the Metropolitan Division’s Director of Women’s Ministries and Officer Development Secretary.
“We’re looking forward to this assignment with great anticipation,” said Colonel Dan Jennings, “and we’re excited to continue the important work in Minnesota and North Dakota that was actuated by the Richardsons.”
Interview opportunities with the Jennings may be available; please contact Dan Furry at 651-746-3572 (office) or 763-218-7127 (mobile), or at dan.furry@usc.salvationarmy.org for information.
To learn more about what the Salvation Army is doing to provide aid to those most in need in Minnesota and North Dakota, please visit http://www.salvationarmynorth.org/.