Dollar General Crosby

Recent photo of the entrance to Dollar General in Crosby plastered with hand written signs giving notice of variable hours due to a lack of staff. 

 Brad Nygaard | The Journal

Rural communities across the state are desperate to attract and retain workers at small businesses like shops, restaurants, health centers, gas stations and other essential services to keep their communities alive and vibrant.

From Bowman to Bottineau, Crosby to Harvey, they’re also in competition with each other for those workers, not by choice or desire, but out of necessity. Besides attracting labor, communities are becoming more concerned about losing crucial businesses as Baby Boomers retire without adequately establishing a succession plan that keeps business viable.



